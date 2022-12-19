Elon Musk, Deepika Padukone and other celebrities at World Cup 2022 final - in pictures

The Qatar World Cup 2022 came to spectacular finish after Lionel Messi's Argentina prevailed over Kylian Mbappe-inspired France in one of the greatest finals in history.

The nearly 90,000 spectators at the Lusail Stadium and millions of fans across the world witnessed a final like no other as Argentina and France traded blows in an epic contest that was ultimately decided by a penalty shoot-out after the game finished 2-2 in regular time and 3-3 after extra time.

In the end, it was the 35-year-old Messi who got to add the one missing trophy in his illustrious cabinet while Mbappe could only watch as his hat-trick in the final went in vain.

The match will go down in history as truly special and those at the Lusail Stadium should consider themselves lucky. Among those in attendance were a number of celebrities from across the globe.

Twitter boss Elon Musk, French President Emmanuel Macron, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and tennis great Novak Djokovic were some of the famous names who watched the final. To see who all witnessed the title match in Qatar, scroll through the picture gallery above.