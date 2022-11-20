Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Hamdan attend Fifa World Cup in Qatar

LIVE: Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, were at the World Cup's first game on Sunday evening.

They were welcomed to Doha by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad, Deputy Ruler of Qatar.

Other guests included King Abullah II of Jordan and Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

"On behalf of the UAE’s leadership and its people, Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Qatar’s leadership and its people on the successful inauguration of the mega event," state news agency Wam reported.

"He said Qatar’s successful hosting of the tournament was an achievement for the Arab world in general and a valuable addition to the Gulf region’s sporting landscape. Sheikh Mohammed wished further progress and prosperity for Qatar."

Sheikh Mohammed was invited by the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The invitation "reflects the strong ties between the two nations and their peoples".

He was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of aviation giant Emirates Airline and Group, and Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.