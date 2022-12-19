Millions of Argentina fans across the world celebrate World Cup 2022 win - in pictures

Lionel Messi etched his name in the history books as he led Argentina to World Cup glory on Sunday, scoring twice against France in one of the all-time great finals that was decided by a penalty shoot-out.

Messi finally clinched football's biggest prize with a performance worthy of the occasion, scoring a first-half penalty and netting again in extra time.

France had fought back from 2-0 down in the last 10 minutes as Kylian Mbappe scored twice inside two minutes to level the scores and force extra time in a match watched by an 89,000 crowd in Lusail Stadium.

Messi seemed to have decided the match in extra time with his second goal of the game before his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Mbappe completed only the second World Cup final hat-trick to make it 3-3 and force penalties.

Thereafter, Argentina aced the shoot-out while France missed the mark as Gonzalo Montiel swept home the decisive spot kick to win the shoot-out 4-2 for Argentina.

As expected, it was celebration time in Argentina and across the world as millions of fans of the South American team poured out on to the streets to celebrate the triumph.

An estimated two million people converged around the iconic Obelisk in central Buenos Aires as the party raged long into the night on the shores of the River Plate.

President Alberto Fernandez joined in on the celebrations and thanked the national team for the victory.

“Thank you to the players and the technical team. They’re an example that we must never give up. That we have great people and a great future,” Fernandez wrote on social media.

Brazil’s president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, wrote on social media that he was “happy with the victory of our Argentine neighbours.”

