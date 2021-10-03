Abu Dhabi Crown Prince describes ‘immense pride’ as he visits UAE pavilion at Expo 2020

LIVE BLOG: Latest updates from Dubai Expo 2020

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed described his “immense pride” on Sunday after he visited the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces toured the striking structure, which is close to Al Wasl Plaza at the heart of the world’s fair.

“I was immensely proud today to visit the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter.

“Inspired by our culture and history, the pavilion honours the early dreamers that built our nation and shines a light on the dreamers of today that are striving to ensure its future success.”

Quote Inspired by our culture and history, the pavilion honours the early dreamers that built our nation and shines a light on the dreamers of today that are striving to ensure its future success Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

The pavilion was designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava and inspired by the wings of a falcon in flight. Attractions include a one-hour narrated tour on the history and aspirations of the Emirates.

Sheikh Mohamed also visited the Serbian pavilion, donning virtual reality goggles to view one of its exhibits.

“I was pleased to visit the Serbian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, and to meet President Aleksandar Vucic, and learn about the culture, renaissance and vision of Serbia for a bright future that the pavilion embodies. We are keen to strengthen our relations with our friends in the world,” Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter.

I was immensely proud today to visit the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Inspired by our culture & history, the Pavilion honours the early dreamers that built our nation & shines a light on the dreamers of today that are striving to ensure its future success. pic.twitter.com/lvOg1bY9ga — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) October 3, 2021

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, also toured the world’s fair, along with Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed and Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed.

The royal party visited several pavilions, including those of Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Russia and Uganda and Russia, which celebrated its Expo-nominated special honour day on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohammed toured the country’s pavilion with the Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni, before holding talks with Rwandan President Paul Kagame at the world’s fair later in the day.

At the Russia pavilion, Sheikh Mohammed and his family took in the country’s scientific, industrial, technological and cultural achievements.

On Sunday, excited pupils from the government-run 2nd of December School were accompanied by Jameela Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education and chairwoman of the board of the Emirates Schools Establishment.

Reem Al Hashimy, director general of Dubai Expo 2020 and Minister of State for International Co-operation, was also on site to welcome Ms Al Muhairi and the children.

Pupils throughout the country will visit Expo during the next six months, to learn about the history, culture and society from countries around the globe.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed tours the Serbia pavilion with Aleksandar Vucic. Ryan Carter for the Ministry of Presidential Affairs

“I was touched by their passion and great understanding of the importance of Expo, and their awareness of its role and impact on human societies over the years of its history,” Ms Al Muhairi said.

“Their visits will expose them to multiple innovations and pioneering ideas derived from researches in the most vital areas of global interest such as sustainability, the future of mobility and the search of upcoming opportunities.”

Maoris from New Zealand performed a traditional Kapa Haka performance, and a Caribbean steelpan band preformed on stage in the Mobility District. Indie folk band Wolf & Moon entranced visitors at the German pavilion, and the Malaysians put on a cultural showcase of traditional music and dance on the Earth Stage in the Sustainability Zone.

On Monday, Ukraine will celebrate its Expo-nominated National Day with a morning parade and a programme celebrating all that is great about the country.

For Expo 2020’s Climate and Biodiversity Week, which began on Sunday, there will be a public panel discussion on simple technology that can have a large impact on mitigating environmental harm.