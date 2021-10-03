Expo 2020 Dubai: How much does a family day out cost?

Follow the latest updates on Expo 2020 Dubai here

The gates are now open to what promises to be the greatest show on Earth – but how much does it cost for a family day out at Expo 2020 Dubai?

Depending on how much families want to spend, a trip to the Expo can be done on a small budget, or for a special day out visitors can spend a little more to make the most of their experience.

At the very least, a typical family of four can expect to pay Dh400 ($109) for a day out. That includes travel to the site, entry tickets, food, drink and souvenirs.

This is how it is done.

Entry tickets

The time is now to capture the best deals, with anyone visiting in October promised unlimited access for the whole month for the price of a standard day ticket, which is Dh95.

Expo has some great deals for families looking to visit the site together.

Accompanied children and youths under the age of 18 and anyone over 60 can visit free of charge, but a season-long family pass with unlimited entries valid until March 31 costs Dh950.

That includes a free access pass for a nanny and discounts on food and beverages at selected outlets.

A nanny visiting with a family on the ticket must show proof of their occupation on the residency page of their passport.

Tickets for children under the age of 6 will be issued on arrival.

A six-month season pass costs Dh495 for an adult, while a 30-day multi-visit pass costs Dh195.

Families looking to splash out can spend Dh10,000 on a Jubilee Experience ticket that includes two 24-carat gold Expo commemorative pins, two Expo passports in which to collect pavilion stamps, fast-track entry, VIP parking and exclusive access to Emaar’s luxurious Jubilee Lounge.

How to get to the site

Dubai Metro is the most cost-effective method of transport, with children offered travel free of charge, while a single zone silver Nol card costs Dh3.

For those travelling from further away, two zones cost from Dh5 and multiple zones are Dh7.50 one way.

Dubai is split into seven travel zones, each with Metro stations, bus stops and tram stations. Tickets are valid for all Roads and Transport Authority services, with passengers are charged according to the number of zones passed through.

During the week, trains run from 5.15am and from 8am on a Friday.

On-demand taxis are automatically sent to collect visitors from the site using the Careem ride hailing app.

The cost of a ride from Dubai Marina or Downtown to Expo is about Dh50.

How much is food and drink at Expo 2020 Dubai?

Food and drink spots are spread across the Expo site. As you would expect from a world’s fair, the culinary choice is diverse, with more than 200 outlets, and priced to suit all budgets.

High-end burgers from Michelin-rated "Gypsy Chef" David Myers and plant-based offerings from Matthew Kenney are among the more expensive options.

But familiar Dubai favourites such as Pakistani street food favourite Ravi Restaurant and Filipino hot spot Dampa Seafood Grill will give less expensive alternatives.

Visitors wait to order food at the China pavilion on the first day of Expo 2020 in Dubai

Most country pavilions have in-house dining where a hearty meal can be served up for about Dh80 for every person.

There are two food courts, with healthy vegetarian options at Grains and Greens, alongside Costa Coffee, Deli-2-Go and Farrago, a medium-budget Italian-inspired restaurant with set lunch menus from Dh130.

The restaurant has special guest chefs lined up to create themed menus to coincide with national days throughout the six-month exhibition.

For more upmarket dining, head to the Italy pavilion to try Spazio by European Chef of the Year in 2020, Niko Romito, where a four-course menu is priced at Dh400, or Dh500 for six courses.

Dishes include lobster linguini, roasted monkfish and veal tenderloin.

Food and drink purchased outside the site can be brought in to Expo 2020, and for those on a tight-budget several Zoom outlets sell the usual supermarket fayre.

Expo 2020 Dubai souvenirs

No trip to the Expo is complete without a visit to the gift shop to take home a souvenir.

The options are vast, with cuddly toys of the Expo mascots Opti, the opportunity pavilion guardian, and Alif, from the mobility pavilion, selling for Dh69.

Opti is the opportunity pavilion guardian at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

Also on sale are Expo-branded notebooks for Dh49, beach towels for Dh119, T-shirts from Dh89 and commemorative mugs at Dh55.

Visitors can even take home a range of Expo inspired camel products, including chocolates and soaps from Dh129.