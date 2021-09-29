How to watch the Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony at home or across the UAE

Expo 2020 Dubai's opening ceremony may be an invite-only event, but that doesn't mean you won't be able to watch it, as the star-studded show will be streamed live to more than 430 locations across the UAE, and across the world.

On Thursday, opening ceremony viewing parties will take place across the nation. Screens are being set up in locations such as airports, shopping malls, hotels and other landmarks.

Global viewers can also catch the night's proceedings via live stream, which will be available on virtualexpo.world and Expo TV from 7.30pm GST onwards.

The National will also be livestreaming the event from its website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

A number of global and regional music maestros will descend on the emirate for the 90-minute performance, and the show will draw inspiration from the Expo’s theme, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future," and its sub-themes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability.

Opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Golden Globe-winning actress, singer and songwriter Andra Day, platinum-selling British pop star Ellie Goulding, Chinese pianist Lang Lang and four-time Grammy winning singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo will help to light up the event at Al Wasl Plaza.

Andrea Bocelli, Hussain Al Jassmi and Ellie Goulding will all be in attendance for the opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The audience will also watch performances by regional artists including the "Artist of Arabs" Mohammed Abdu, much-loved Emirati singing sensation Ahlam Alshamsi and Emirati artist and Expo 2020 Dubai ambassador Hussain Al Jassmi, a trendsetter on the Khaleeji music scene in the Middle East.

Rising UAE singer-songwriter Almas and Grammy-nominated Lebanese-American singer Mayssa Karaa also feature on the line-up.

More than 240 hotels across the UAE will stream the opening ceremony, including those by Rove, Armani, Address Hotels & Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, Accor, Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Rotana, Jumeirah, Hyatt International and Atlantis, The Palm.

Meanwhile, 17 Majid Al Futtaim malls, City Walk, Nakheel Mall and Ibn Battuta Mall, will join in festivities, as well as 50 Jashanmal locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, 97 Mediclinics, both main international airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Zabeel Ladies Club and Sharaf DG.

Emirates airline will stream the show from its first and business-class lounges, both locally and internationally.

Viewings are also set to take place at various locations in Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah, including Al Marjan Island and Manar Mall. Ajman Heritage District and Fujairah Fort will host live broadcasts, too, with accompanying festivities that include a mini village, performances by folklore bands, traditional crafts, heritage displays and Emirati food.

Those who want to celebrate opening day can head to The Pointe to see a specially choreographed fountain show and fireworks for the occasion. The fountain display will feature Expo’s official colours and sway to the official Expo song, This is Our Time, followed by a fireworks extravaganza. The Expo song will continue to play over the course of this year and the next at The Palm Fountain.

More information is available at expo2020dubai.com

