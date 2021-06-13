UAE weather: fair in general but rough seas warning issued for western areas

The weather this Sunday in the UAE will be generally fair with occasional dust and cloud to the east, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

The temperature in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will hover just under the 40°C mark and humidity is forecast to reach up to 80 per cent.

NCM said windspeeds will be strong at times, reaching 45 km/hr, causing blowing dust and sand that will reduce visibility to less than 3,000m at times over some exposed areas, particularly in western areas.

The sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

It will be humid by night and into Monday morning with the probability of mist over some northern areas.