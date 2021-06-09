Fire breaks out in Dubai building

Residents of Falcon Tower in Al Rigga taken to safety

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a residential building in Al Rigga area of Dubai. Courtesy: Dubai Civil Defence
A fire broke out at a residential building in Dubai on Wednesday morning.

Residents of Falcon Tower in Al Rigga area were taken to safety after the blaze erupted in a flat on the 14th floor, Dubai Civil Defence said.

“The fire was reported at 9.01am and our crew from the Port Saeed station were sent at once and arrived at 9.07am,” Civil Defence said.

“The fire, which broke out in an apartment on the 14th floor, was handled by teams from three stations, including Al Ras and Al Karama.”

The fire was put out by 9.40am.

No injuries were reported and cooling operations were under way.

The cause of the fire was not disclosed.

Updated: June 9, 2021 12:31 PM

