More heavy rain in UAE as unsettled weather continues

Parts of the UAE were hit by more rain on Friday evening as a stretch of unsettled summer weather continued.

Video footage shared by the National Centre of Meteorology showed drivers dealing with downpours on a road in Ajman.

The weather centre said heavy rainfall was recorded in Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

The NCM issued a red alert for Al Ain, urging people in the Garden City to be “extremely vigilant” during severe weather.

It said more wet weather was expected until 8pm on Friday.

The Northern Emirates experienced its largest amount of rainfall in 30 years last week, causing widespread flooding in which seven people died and more than 800 were rescued.

Al Ain has been lashed by rain in recent days.

On Wednesday, police issued a safety plea to the public after a motorist was involved in a crash in the area while taking pictures of floods.

A picture released by Abu Dhabi Police showed a Nissan Patrol overturned in a wadi filled with water following heavy rain on Wednesday.

The car appeared to have veered off a nearby road.

The force said the driver suffered moderate injuries in the incident.

Police urged the public not to approach flood-hit areas and warned of the dangers of being distracted when behind the wheel.

UAE floods — in pictures