Volunteers sweep Fujairah streets as life slowly returns to normal after floods

Hundreds of volunteers have taken to the streets in Fujairah to help clear debris and rainwater left behind after flash floods hit the emirate.

More than 650 people equipped with buckets and brooms came out in their droves to help clear roads and homes of debris and muddy water after the summer deluge — the UAE's heaviest rainfall in three decades.

It was also announced that a website will be set up for residents in the emirate to register damages and losses incurred by the flooding.

Quote I felt proud while lifting the debris as local residents from the affected areas cheered us on Mohammad Naser, volunteer

To get life back to normal, volunteers from all over the country rallied to lend a hand to emergency and rescue teams who have been working around the clock to aid those affected by the floods.

Clad in bright green vests, the volunteers, who were called on by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Crown Prince of Fujairah, swept the streets and distributed water and snacks to rescue workers and residents in six areas of the emirate.

Mohammad Naser, a 35-year-old Emirati from Dubai who was part of the team, said it was his first time volunteering.

“I went on Saturday to Fujairah to help in returning life to normal in the city. We should all stand together to pay back to our country,” he told The National.

“We are all soldiers in our country. I felt proud while lifting the debris as local residents from the affected areas cheered us on.”

Some volunteers used their 4x4s to remove cars trapped in the water while others distributed food and water supplies to residents.

Website to register losses

As a result of the floods, a committee has been established by the Fujairah authority to estimate the value of the damages.

A website will also be set up to allow people affected by the floods to register their damages and losses.

The committee held its first meeting on Saturday evening, headed by Engineer Mohammed Al Afkham, Director General of the Fujairah Municipality, and a team will be set to work on Monday to inspect and record the situation on the ground.

Additionally, motorists who were caught in the eye of the widespread heavy rainfall can get a damage certificate to claim repairs from their insurance companies.

The massive downpour left drivers grappling with hazardous conditions as roads quickly flooded.

Fujairah police said motorists with damaged cars caused by the flooding can use the Ministry of Interior’s application to make their claim using the 'police station at your phone’ feature.

“People should include a picture of the vehicle including the plate number and registration card to get a vehicle damage certificate,” Fujairah Police said in a tweet.

According to the UAE law, insurance companies are obliged to honour claims made by motorists who have been affected by flooding.

In a clip shared by Sharjah Police on Twitter, residents were also told they can use the force’s smart application to obtain a damage certificate to give to their insurance company.

After filling in their details including name, Emiratis ID and email, motorists should lodge their list of damages and write “vehicle damage”.

After adding the name of the insurance company and submitting the request, the report will be sent to the motorist to claim car repairs with the insurance provider.

جهود مستمرة ضمن منظومة عمل تكاملي نحو عودة تدريجية لاستعادة الحياة الاعتيادية



Continuous efforts within an integrated work system towards a gradual return to restore normal life



#الامارات_أمن_وأمان #uae_safe pic.twitter.com/M2d929cIBw — وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) July 30, 2022

As rescue operations continue after the heavy downpour in the Northern Emirates, residents spoke of having to deal with flooded homes, damaged cars and trapped animals.

Dozens of military lorries, civil defence vehicles and rescue teams responded quickly to emergency reports and evacuated the area.

Seven people were reported dead after the devastating downpours earlier this week and more than 800 people were rescued and thousands more placed in temporary accommodation in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

Meanwhile, civil defence crews used jet skis to rescue an elderly man trapped in his house at Al Shreiya area in Fujairah and another video was posted on the Ministry of Interior's Twitter page showing a family being rescued from their home in the Al Faseel area.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Interior announced the reopening of the Fujairah-Qidfa ring road after it was closed for two days.

Pets rescued from flooded villa — in pictures