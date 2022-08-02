Fujairah residents urged to report flood damage and losses to authorities

Fujairah's government has asked residents to report damage to their homes, vehicles and possessions as it seeks to record the scale of last week's deadly floods.

Residents and motorists can document damaged items on a police website here.

"The committee aims to estimate the damage to residents in Fujairah during recent days to evaluate the situation," Fujairah Media Office said.

Previous estimates have shown that two-thirds of UAE residents have no home insurance at all, despite home cover starting from Dh200 a year.

Authorities have not said whether there will be a compensation plan. However, the federal government has said all efforts would be made to help those affected by the flooding, which led to seven deaths and 800 people being rescued.

When The National visited Fujairah City on Monday, motorists were trying to dry out cars that had been submerged in flood waters.

This included leaving them in the midday sun with the doors and windows wide open. Damage to the engines and electronics is more difficult to fix.

Ismael Abdulwahhab, from Egypt, said he and his family were lucky to have escaped the flooding unharmed.

He, his wife and his two daughters were trapped in their Mazda CX-9 SUV for an hour in Khalifa Street in Fujairah city as flood waters rose last Wednesday.

The family saw the weather alert but had to drive to the pharmacy for one of the girl's medicine prescriptions.

They eventually got out and waded to safety, leaving the car behind.

Ismaeel was told his third-party insurance would not cover car damage and fears the vehicle is a write-off. Photo: Supplied

“It has been badly damaged as water covered the car and broke the engine," Mr Abdulwahhab said.

"The cost of the repair is equal to the value of the car. I have third-party insurance and the insurance company told me that I can’t claim for repairs cost.

"They told me that only comprehensive insurance can cover such situations."

He hopes the authorities will look at compensating owners who are in his situation.

In a further blow, Mr Abdulwahhab said he was carrying Dh1,800 in cash but it was lost while he waded through the flooding with his family.

"I have already registered in the link shared by Fujairah Police and waiting for a reply. I can’t complain as my family were safe after the near-death experience last week,” he added.

Since last Thursday, there have been intensive efforts to clear streets and other flood-hit areas. Hundreds of volunteers cleared debris and distributed food and water to those in need.

Brig Gen Dr Ali Al Tunaiji, director general of the Ministry of Interior's Federal Central Operations, said on Tuesday that nearly all roads were now repaired.

“We witnessed a great story of close co-operation and solidarity between all entities and community members, including volunteers," he said.

Between July 27 and August 2, authorities received 30,318 calls and reports from the public and 4,816 personnel took part in rescue operations, he said.

Charity organisation the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives has started to distribute 50,000 food parcels and 10,000 food vouchers.

