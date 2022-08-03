Abu Dhabi Police issue safety warning after driver crashes while taking pictures of floods

Police have issued a safety plea to the public after a motorist was involved in a crash in Al Ain while taking pictures of floods in the area.

A picture released by Abu Dhabi Police showed a Nissan Patrol overturned in a wadi filled with water following heavy rain on Wednesday.

The car appeared to have veered off a nearby road.

The force said the driver suffered moderate injuries in the incident.

Police urged the public not to approach flood-hit areas and warned of the dangers of being distracted when behind the wheel.

Downpours were reported in Al Ain on Wednesday evening.

The National Centre for Meteorology issued an alert calling on people in the Garden City to take care during hazardous weather conditions.

It said severe weather was forecast until 9pm on Wednesday.

Large parts of the Northern Emirates were hit by a summer deluge last week, which caused widespread flooding.

Seven people died and more than 800 were rescued following the extreme weather which caused damage to homes, vehicles and possessions.

Clean-up campaign after flash floods - in pictures