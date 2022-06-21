UAE weather: temperatures to approach 50°C this week as humidity remains high

Temperatures will approach 50°C in Abu Dhabi this week with humidity remaining high across the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts largely dry and sunny weather in the days ahead as summer kicks in.

But the weather centre said there was a prospect of fog and rainfall later in the week.

Temperatures are set to reach 46°C in the capital on Tuesday and 43°C in Dubai.

The mercury is expected to rise to 48°C in the capital on Wednesday and 45°C in Dubai on the same day.

The NCM said humidity could reach 93 per cent in Dubai and 81 per cent in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

That follows on from last weekend, when humidity levels were forecast to hit 100 per cent in parts of the country.

Soaring temperatures and extreme humidity are nothing new to the UAE.

In 2021 temperatures in Sweihan peaked at 51.8°C in June, the highest temperature recorded on the planet that day.

The said in its five-day bulletin there was a chance of mist and fog from Wednesday onwards, particularly in western areas.

There could be rain in eastern and southern areas of the country and windy conditions may lead to dust storms on Thursday and Friday, the NCM said.

