Humidity levels could hit 100 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai this weekend, with temperatures set to hit 50°C in Al Ain.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts humidity levels will top 80 per cent in some parts of the country on Saturday and may rise to 100 per cent in Dubai and the capital on Sunday.

A 100 per cent reading means the air is totally saturated and is no longer able to absorb moisture, even human sweat, and this disrupts our cooling process.

These sticky conditions are largely caused by warmer seas, which increases evaporation, while hotter temperatures on land means the air absorbs more water.

A rise in humidity has been coupled with increasing temperatures in recent days as summer season kicks in.

While the NCM forecasts a drop to 37°C in Dubai on Saturday, temperatures are expected to hit 44°C in Abu Dhabi and soar to 50°C in Swiehan, Al Ain.

Shops in Sweihan. On Sunday, temperatures in the Al Ain town hit 51.8°C, the highest recorded by any community on Earth that day.

Another 50°C day is forecast for Al Ain on Sunday, with temperatures topping 40°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The UAE is well used to soaring temperatures, especially during the baking hot summer months.

In June 2021, temperatures in Swiehan peaked at 51.8°C, the highest on Earth that day.

The country typically sees several weeks of high humidity and rising temperatures in early and late summer, with a long dry stretch throughout July and August.