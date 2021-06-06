Dubai and Abu Dhabi weather: UAE set for a baking week as mercury hits 51.8°C

The Emirates looks set for a very hot week with temperatures forecast to hit 46°C in Dubai on Monday.

In Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, the mercury is forecast to reach 45°C and remain in the mid-forties in the coming days.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecast maximum relative humidity to hit 85 to 90 per cent in the coastal cities, though it may be drier further inland.

Early summer temperatures have risen sharply in recent weeks, with a very humid start to June.

The country typically sees several weeks of high humidity in early and late summer - with a long dry stretch throughout July and August.

On Sunday, the weather centre recorded 51.8°C at 2.30pm in the Sweihan area of Al Ain.

The village and surrounding farmland is known as the hottest place in the country - and is often among the hottest places on the planet, including on Sunday.

On Time and Date.com, which reports global daily temperatures, Kuwait City was the hottest major urban centre on Sunday at 47°C, followed by Dubai.

The NCM forecast predicts high humidity and hazy conditions throughout the week.

