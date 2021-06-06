Dubai and Abu Dhabi weather: UAE set for a baking week as mercury hits 51.8°C

Humidity could reach 90 per cent in the coastal cities and will remain high all week

The Emirates looks set for a very hot week with temperatures forecast to hit 46°C in Dubai on Monday.

In Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, the mercury is forecast to reach 45°C and remain in the mid-forties in the coming days.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecast maximum relative humidity to hit 85 to 90 per cent in the coastal cities, though it may be drier further inland.

Early summer temperatures have risen sharply in recent weeks, with a very humid start to June.

Read More

Hot and humid days are a regular occurrence in the UAE and the rest of the Gulf region. Victor Besa / The NationalThe Gulf is the world's hot spot for extreme temperatures, study reveals

National Editorial: Why the UAE should hold Cop28 climate summit

The country typically sees several weeks of high humidity in early and late summer - with a long dry stretch throughout July and August.

On Sunday, the weather centre recorded 51.8°C at 2.30pm in the Sweihan area of Al Ain.

The village and surrounding farmland is known as the hottest place in the country - and is often among the hottest places on the planet, including on Sunday.

On Time and Date.com, which reports global daily temperatures, Kuwait City was the hottest major urban centre on Sunday at 47°C, followed by Dubai.

The NCM forecast predicts high humidity and hazy conditions throughout the week.

Capital sweats as high humidity arrives - in pictures

Updated: June 6, 2021 07:50 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read