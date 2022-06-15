UAE weather: temperatures to top 40°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

A largely fair and sunny day is forecast across the Emirates

Jun 15, 2022
Temperatures are set to exceed 40°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Wednesday, which will be a mostly fair and sunny day across the Emirates.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecast that the mercury would hit 43°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai.

The weather centre said humidity would reach up to 70 per cent in the capital and 65 per cent in Dubai during the day.

Temperatures will peak at 44°C in Al Ain, with a dry day forecast.

The Garden City was hit by heavy rain on Tuesday. Video footage from the NCM showed motorists travelling along waterlogged roads during the summer downpour.

Areas of the city affected by moderate rain included Masakin, Al Sarouj and Khalifa bin Zayed Street.

Spells of rain were also reported in areas such as Al Jimi, Ghashabah and Al Hili.

Light to moderate winds are expected on Wednesday, causing dusty conditions during the day.

Updated: June 15, 2022, 3:44 AM
