Watch: Al Ain lashed by summer rain

People in Al Ain were greeted with heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon.

Videos shared by the National Centre of Meteorology online showed motorists travelling along soaked roads during the summer downpour.

Areas of the city affected by moderate rain included Masakin, Al Sarouj and Khalifa bin Zayed Street.

Light to moderate rain was reported in areas such as Al Jimi, Ghashabah and Al Hili.

Abu Dhabi Police warned motorists to take care on the roads to adhere to updated speed restrictions.

Elsewhere in the Emirates, the weather was dry and sunny, with some wind blowing dust into the air.

The mercury on Tuesday rose to 44°C in Abu Dhabi, 41°C in Dubai and up to 48°C in the south.

