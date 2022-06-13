UAE weather: temperature to hit 43°C in Abu Dhabi

Temperatures are expected to hit 43°C on Monday on a mostly dry and dusty day.

There is a chance of rain in the morning in the east of the country.

Parts of the UAE woke to thick fog as humidity rose overnight.

The foggy conditions were reported over Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra and the coastal areas, west of the capital, at about 6am.

Forecasters expected it to lift by 8.30am, leaving a hot, mostly sunny and dusty day.

Low clouds are expected to appear in the east, creating the probability of rain over the course of the day.

Temperatures will rise, compared with recent days, to hit 43°C in Abu Dhabi city and 42°C in Dubai. But elsewhere, particularly in the interior and the south, the mercury will reach 47°C.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will blow dust and sand during the day in the east.

Humidity will rise again overnight, raising the risk of further fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas on Tuesday, especially in the west.

The mercury will rise even further to hit 46°C in Abu Dhabi city, 45°C in Dubai and up to 48°C in the south.

There could be some light rain in the east over the course of the morning. Light to moderate winds will blow dust and sand during the day.

Temperatures will fall from Wednesday, reaching highs of 43°C in Abu Dhabi city and 39°C in Dubai mid-week, before falling to 40°C in the capital and 36°C in Dubai by Friday.