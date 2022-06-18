Rain in Al Ain as Abu Dhabi Police urge caution on the roads

Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to "exercise caution" on the road after a weather alert over the prospect of rain and dust storms was issued.

The National Centre of Meteorology said visibility could be reduced until 8pm on Saturday due to a chance of "rainfall and fresh winds causing blowing dust and sand".

The weather centre reported light rainfall over Al Ain at 5.09pm.

Abu Dhabi Police reminded people of the need to drive safely during wet weather.

"Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safely," said the force in a post on Twitter shortly after 5pm.

Al Ain was hit by heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon.

Videos shared by the National Centre of Meteorology online showed motorists travelling along soaked roads during the summer downpour.

Areas of the city affected by moderate rain included Masakin, Al Sarouj and Khalifa bin Zayed Street.

Light to moderate rain was reported in areas such as Al Jimi, Ghashabah and Al Hili.

Rain in the UAE - in pictures