Waterfalls cascade down UAE mountains after heavy rain

A video posted on Friday by a UAE weather tracking group shows waterfalls cascading down steep mountains on the UAE's east coast.

The footage, published by Storm Centre, which tracks extreme weather, shows the floodwaters in Sharjah's Khor Fakkan.

The National Centre of Meteorology also posted footage showing downpours in Ras Al Khaimah.

الإمارات : الان هطول أمطار الخير على طريق خورفكان الجديد #مركز_العاصفة

Another video shows a car emerging from one of the tunnels on the Khor Fakkan Road to a torrential downpour.

It follows a bout of severe rainfall that soaked many areas in the east of the country on Friday.

The UAE experienced a spell of unsettled weather during the week with heavy showers and hail in Sharjah and Fujairah. Since then, many parts of the country have been affected.

The NCM said parts of the country, particularly the east and internal regions, could experience more showers on Saturday.