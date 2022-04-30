Waterfalls cascade down UAE mountains after heavy rain

Downpours lashed the country's east coast on Friday

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , Dec 17 – 2019 :- Traffic during the rain in Khor Fakkan city in Sharjah. ( Pawan Singh / The National ) For News/Standalone/Online/Instagram
The National
Apr 30, 2022

A video posted on Friday by a UAE weather tracking group shows waterfalls cascading down steep mountains on the UAE's east coast.

The footage, published by Storm Centre, which tracks extreme weather, shows the floodwaters in Sharjah's Khor Fakkan.

The National Centre of Meteorology also posted footage showing downpours in Ras Al Khaimah.

Another video shows a car emerging from one of the tunnels on the Khor Fakkan Road to a torrential downpour.

It follows a bout of severe rainfall that soaked many areas in the east of the country on Friday.

Think the current UAE weather is gloomy? Try the wild winter of 1982

The UAE experienced a spell of unsettled weather during the week with heavy showers and hail in Sharjah and Fujairah. Since then, many parts of the country have been affected.

The NCM said parts of the country, particularly the east and internal regions, could experience more showers on Saturday.

Updated: April 30, 2022, 6:47 AM
