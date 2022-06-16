UAE weather: humidity to rise in Abu Dhabi and Dubai as temperatures hit 45°C

Humidity is set to rise in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Thursday as temperatures top 40°C again.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts humidity levels to reach up to 85 per cent in Dubai and 75 per cent in the capital.

The mercury will peak at 41°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai, the weather centre said in its daily bulletin.

Al Ain is set to record the hottest temperatures of the day, at 45°C.

The NCM said it would be particularly humid during the evening and into Friday morning.

There is a prospect of mist forming in northern parts of the country.

Winds will be light to moderate throughout Thursday.

Temperatures are set to drop on Friday, largely in coastal areas, with a chance of fog and mist in the north.