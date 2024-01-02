President Sheikh Mohamed receives WHO chief in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed met Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

They discussed the continuing co-operation between the UAE and the WHO, and ways to further develop this relationship.

The leaders emphasised the importance of bolstering international health co-operation, in light of the serious impact of diseases and pandemics worldwide.

Dr Tedros congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the successful hosting of Cop28 in Dubai at the end of last year, and praised the special attention given to the health sector, noting its positive impact on addressing the health consequences of climate change.

He also praised the President for his initiatives in helping to tackle disease and epidemics on a global scale, and for the role of the UAE in supporting WHO and its international health programmes.

The WHO chief commended the UAE's efforts in providing humanitarian and health support to the Gaza Strip, notably the initiatives to provide medical treatment to 1,000 children and their families in UAE hospitals, hosting a further 1,000 cancer patients, as well as establishing a fully-equipped field hospital.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed, Ruler's Representative in the Al Ain region, Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Omar bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Dr Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health, as well as other sheikhs and high-ranking officials.