President Sheikh Mohamed pays tribute to Khalfan Al Rumaithi

President Sheikh Mohamed has paid tribute to Khalfan Al Rumaithi following his death.

The UAE leader said that Mr Al Rumaithi had championed the interests of the Emirates “with loyalty and dedication for decades” in a message on social media on Friday night.

Sheikh Mohamed said he had “accompanied Sheikh Zayed” in supporting the development of the nation.

“May God have mercy on Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi and place him in spacious Paradise,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“He accompanied Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, and served the Emirates with loyalty and dedication for decades, and his life was full of giving and loyalty to the homeland.”

Sheikh Mohamed also sent his “sincere condolences” to Mr Al Rumaithi's family.

Mr Al Rumaithi's age and the date of his death have not been disclosed.