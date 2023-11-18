UAE to transport 1,000 Gazan cancer patients to Emirati hospitals

The UAE will treat 1,000 Palestinian cancer patients in its hospitals after Gaza's health system collapsed due to Israel's war in the enclave.

The decision by President Sheikh Mohamed on Saturday will include treatment for patients of all ages, state news agency Wam said.

The move came just hours after the first of 1,000 injured children arrived in Abu Dhabi on a medical flight. Many require complex treatment for lost limbs and burns.

The 2,000 patients will be accompanied by family or guardians.

The first arrivals on Saturday, comprising about 15 children and their families, were transported to the UAE's Burjeel Hospital, NMC Royal Hospital and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City where more than 20 doctors, nurses and emergency medical technicians awaited them.

President Sheikh Mohamed on November 5 announced a humanitarian operation to support Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Under Gallant Knight 3, the Ministry of Defence's Joint Operations Command is co-ordinating with the Emirates Red Crescent, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and Zayed bin Sultan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation to provide support in Gaza.

The UAE is in the process of setting up a field hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Doctors registered with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi can volunteer.

Those registered with the Red Crescent and the UAE humanitarian and charitable institutions can also volunteer. Officials opened online registration last week for medical workers keen to lend a helping hand to relief efforts.

The UAE has so far sent 51 planes carrying 1,400 tonnes of food, medical and relief supplies to the Gaza Strip.