President Sheikh Mohamed orders humanitarian operation to support Gaza civilians

President Sheikh Mohamed has ordered the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence to begin a humanitarian operation to support Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Mohamed ordered the command to co-operate and co-ordinate with UAE humanitarian organisations including the Emirates Red Crescent, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and Zayed bin Sultan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation to provide support under the Gallant Knight 3 operation.

He also said doctors registered with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi could volunteer for the initiative, state news agency Wam reported.

Those registered with the Red Crescent and the UAE humanitarian and charitable institutions can also volunteer.

The UAE has condemned Israel's war on Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilian lives.

On Thursday, Sheikh Mohamed directed that 1,000 Palestinian children be brought to hospitals in the UAE for treatment. They are to be accompanied by their families.

A previous aid operation launched by the UAE supported people in Syria and Turkey affected by the deadly earthquake and aftershocks in February.

The five-month Operation Gallant Knight 2 focused on sending relief supplies, medical items and equipment to the countries on 260 flights.