President Sheikh Mohamed and German Chancellor discuss Israel-Gaza war

President Sheikh Mohamed and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday called for swift international action to help secure an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The two leaders reviewed the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza during a phone call, stressing that the protection of civilians was paramount.

They underscored the importance of preventing further escalation which could threaten regional security and affect stability around the world, state news agency Wam reported.

The two men agreed that a united and determined approach was required to restore calm and to pursue all avenues for resolution, with the goal of achieving a “just and enduring peace”.

The discussions also touched on efforts to bolster bilateral ties between the nations within the framework of an existing comprehensive strategic partnership.

The call came on a day in which a series of diplomatic talks were held in the Emirates.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the UAE Sultan Al Angari in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah wished the envoy success in his role and reaffirmed the strong partnership between the Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met Gerald Darmanin, Minister of the Interior of France, on the sidelines of the fifth ministerial meeting of the interior ministers of the International Security Alliance states, which is being held in Abu Dhabi.

The two sides explored ways to enhance relations, especially in the security and police sectors, and to bolster joint action on crime-fighting initiatives.

Sheikh Saif also met Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of National Development of the Republic of Singapore, on the sidelines of the same event.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra region, received Sultan Al Mansouri, Qatar's ambassador to the UAE, at Al Nakheel Palace in the capital.

The two men discussed co-operation between the Gulf neighbours and exchanged views on a number of topics of mutual interest.