President Sheikh Mohamed orders medical treatment for 1,000 Palestinian children

President Sheikh Mohamed has directed that 1,000 Palestinian children be brought to UAE hospitals for medical treatment.

A statement said that the injured will be transported from Gaza and accompanied by their families.

The news came shortly after Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) spoke about the need for urgent humanitarian provision.

They discussed the importance of "enabling the safe, unimpeded and sustained delivery of relief and medical aid to civilians in Gaza", state news agency Wam reported.

Thousands of children and adults are in desperate need of medical treatment, many with severe burns and other injuries sustained in Israel's bombardment.

UAE has condemned Israel's military ground operations in Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilian lives.