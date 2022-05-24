Tearful Tedros re-elected as WHO chief after secret ballot

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the first African to head the World Health Organisation, was re-elected for a second five-year term as head of the organisation following a secret ballot.

He said he was humbled by the appointment and became tearful during his acceptance speech.

Tedros described himself as “a child of war.” He said that after witnessing his younger brother’s death at an early age, it was “luck (that) brought me all the way here.”

He his upbringing as a child during war was poignant given the current situation in Ukraine. "Let peace and understanding be the antidote to war," he said.

"I am really, really overwhelmed by the support," Tedros told the assembly after his re-election was announced to thundering applause.

"This recognition is not only for me. I really believe this is recognition for the whole WHO family. I am really proud to be WHO."

An overwhelming majority of the WHO's 194 member states voted for Tedros to continue as the UN health agency's director-general.

My remarks on being elected to serve a second term as @WHO Director-General. #ProudToBeWHO #WHA75 https://t.co/mPUDtphZXn — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 24, 2022

Ministers and delegates took turns to shake hands and hug Tedros, a former government minister from Ethiopia.

No other candidate challenged Tedros for the post amid the ongoing difficulties of responding to the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

He is the first African to lead the agency and the only director-general not qualified as a medical doctor.

Tedros has become a familiar face as he spearheads the global response to the coronavirus pandemic - an issue that remains front and centre at the WHO's annual assembly taking place in Geneva this week.

The Ethiopian former minister of health and of foreign affairs has also increasingly been sounding the alarm over the heavy toll that conflicts like the war in Ukraine are taking on global health.

"More even than pandemics, war shakes and shatters the foundations on which previously stable societies stood," the 57-year-old malaria expert said at the start of the assembly on Sunday.

"And it leaves psychological scars that can take years or decades to heal," he said, stressing his first-hand experiences.

Tedros has directed the World Health Organisation throughout its management of the global response to Covid-19 and withstood occasionally withering criticism over its multiple missteps.

Under Tedros, the UN health agency failed to call out countries including China for blunders that WHO officials grumbled about privately, advised against mask-wearing for months, and said initially that the coronavirus wasn’t likely to mutate rapidly. Scientists drafted by WHO to investigate the coronavirus’ origins in China said the critical probe was “stalled ” last year, after issuing a report that even Tedros acknowledged had prematurely ruled out the possibility of a laboratory leak.

“There have been some mishaps, but Tedros has also been a steady voice throughout the pandemic, advocating for an equitable response,” said Javier Guzman, director of global health policy at the Center for Global Development in Washington.

He said despite reservations about Tedros’ leadership, some countries weren’t willing to push for change.

“We are in the middle of the pandemic and there is some pressure for consistent leadership to take us through this difficult moment,” Guzman said.

Tedros has frequently railed against rich countries for hoarding the world’s limited supply of vaccines and insisted that pharmaceuticals aren’t doing enough to make their medicines available to the poor. Amid the near-universal focus on Ukraine after the Russian invasion, Tedros slammed the global community for not doing enough to solve crises elsewhere, including Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, arguing that it was possibly because those suffering weren’t white.

Still, critics say Tedros has failed on some fundamental issues, like holding staff accountable after allegations that dozens of outbreak workers managed by WHO sexually abused young women in Congo during an Ebola outbreak that began in 2018, in one of the biggest sex scandals in UN history. None of the senior WHO managers alerted to the abuse allegations and who did little to stop the exploitation, have been fired.

As Tedros begins his second term, some experts have also raised concerns that WHO isn’t fulfilling its primary role as a technical agency providing science-based guidance to countries.

Dr David Tomlinson, a cardiologist who has campaigned for better protective equipment for health workers in Britain’s health system, says he has been appalled by WHO advice, most notably their reluctance to acknowledge that Covid-19 is widely spread in the air. In July 2020, more than 230 scientists published a paper appealing to WHO to recognise the coronavirus was airborne; that later prompted the organization to alter some of its recommendations.

Tomlinson and others say Tedros should ensure WHO’s top priority during future health emergencies is evaluating the science.