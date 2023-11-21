UAE public holidays for 2024 announced by Cabinet

The UAE Cabinet has announced national holidays for the public and private sectors for 2024.

The first public holiday of 2024 will be New Year's Day, followed by Eid Al Fitr, the festival that marks the end of Ramadan.

Some of the holidays are based on the Hijri Islamic calendar, and their Gregorian dates will depend on the moon-sighting.

It means these holidays will fall within a two-to-three day window.

Eid Al Fitr could fall between Monday April 8 and Thursday April 11, and Arafat Day could fall on Saturday June 15, 2024.

Eid Al Adha could fall on Sunday June 16, with the holiday between Monday June 17 and Tuesday June 18.

Meanwhile, the Islamic New Year could fall on Sunday June 7, 2024.

Prophet Mohammed's birthday could also fall on Sunday September 15.

Meanwhile, the next public holiday for this year will be National Day, which falls on December 2 and 3.

#UAE_Cabinet approves official holidays calendar for government and private sectors for year 2024 pic.twitter.com/HHtIQawNy8 — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) November 21, 2023

Holidays for 2024

January 1: New Year's Day

Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, 1445 AH: Eid Al Fitr

Dhu Al-Hijjah 9, 1445 AH: Arafat Day

Dhu Al-Hijjah 10 to 12, 1445 AH: Eid Al Adha

Muharram 1, 1446 AH: Islamic New Year

Rabi' Al-Awwal 12, 1446 AH: Prophet Mohammed's birthday

December 2 to 3: National Day