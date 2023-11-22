UAE National Day holiday announced for private sector

The UAE has announced that the National Day weekend will be a paid holiday for private sector workers.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 will be a paid public holiday for private sector workers.

"We extend our sincere congratulations to our wise leadership, citizens and residents of the UAE on this occasion," the social media post read.

The UAE Cabinet previously confirmed a two-day break for National Day, on December 2 and 3.

Commemoration Day, which has in previous years been a public holiday, officially falls on November 30. It has been marked with a public holiday on December 1 in recent years.

Previously called Martyr's Day, Commemoration Day is an annual event to remember those who lost their lives in the line of service.

UAE National Day celebrates the formation of the country in 1971.

It marks the day that six emirates bound together to form the UAE Ras Al Khaimah joined as the seventh emirate the following year.

UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, led efforts to unite the emirates and became the first president.

The UAE will mark its 52nd National Day with official celebrations at Expo City Dubai, where the country will be hosting Cop28.

The organising committee announced plans to stage an official ceremony that will feature "innovative technologies and breathtaking projections" in a show that will display the UAE's rich heritage.

Through performances and storytelling, the national day show will tell the UAE’s vision of a sustainable future where the world collaborates to overcome climate challenges through innovation and collective action.

The official ceremony will be broadcast live on December 2 on all local TV channels, as well as on the official website www.UnionDay.ae.