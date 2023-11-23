UAE National Day holiday announced for public sector

Federal government workers will enjoy a long weekend for next week's National Day celebrations.

The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources on Thursday said employees would be granted leave from Saturday, December 2 to Monday, December 4.

Work will resume on Tuesday, December 5. The authority said public sector employees would be able to work from home on Friday, December 1.

National Day falls on December 2 each year, so will be observed on Saturday this year.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced December 2 and 3 will be paid public holidays for private sector workers.

National Day celebrates the formation of the country in 1971.

It marks the day that six emirates bound together to form the UAE. Ras Al Khaimah joined as the seventh the following year.

Citizens and residents will come together to celebrate the birth of the nation at events across the UAE.

The annual National Day show will this year take place at Expo City Dubai, the host venue for the key Cop28 climate conference.

The official ceremony for 52nd National Day will showcase the country's sustainable vision.

It will also feature "innovative technologies and breathtaking projections" in a show that will display the UAE's rich heritage through various elements of Sadu weaving, which is being used to symbolise the "threads of unity and sustainability across history", news agency Wam reported.

The show will begin at the roots of Emirati culture and heritage and highlight the legacy of the ancestors and the relationship between tradition and technology.

Through performances and storytelling, the National Day show will relate the UAE’s vision of a sustainable future where the world collaborates to overcome climate challenges through innovation and collective action.

