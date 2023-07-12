Ramadan 2024 to fall on March 12 next year, astronomer predicts

An astronomer has predicted the dates for future UAE holidays, following the release of a new Islamic calendar for 1445.

Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department said on Wednesday that Ramadan 2024 will begin on Tuesday, March 12 next year.

The predictions come on the same day that Islamic New Year was announced to fall on Wednesday, July 19 this year, marking the beginning of Muharram.

The authority says it has printed 80,000 copies of the new calendar, which will soon be distributed.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the board of directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, said the Muharram crescent moon will be visible after sunset on July 18.

"The first day of Islamic year 1445 will be July 19," he told The National.

"During the year, it is expected that Eid Al Fitr will be on Wednesday, April 10, 2024."

According to the new Islamic calendar, Ramadan will last for 29 days and the last day of the fasting month will be on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

"Eid Al Adha is expected on June 17, 2024, according to astronomical calculations," Mr Al Jarwan said.

Islamic New Year in the UAE will fall on Wednesday, July 19 this year, giving public sector workers a long weekend off work.

Hijri, or New Year, marks the day on which the Prophet Mohammed migrated from Makkah to Madinah.

The Islamic calendar is lunar, which is why it does not correspond with the Gregorian calendar.

Muharram is the first of 12 months on the Islamic calendar.

Muslims do not mark New Year with public celebrations or events.

When is the next public holiday in the UAE?

The next public holiday after New Year is two months away.

The Prophet Mohammed’s birthday falls on Wednesday, September 27 this year.

How many UAE public holidays are left in 2023?

In December, Commemoration Day and National Day may be the next long weekend.

Commemoration Day will be on Thursday November 30 and the National Day celebrated on Saturday December 2 and Sunday, December 3, with the likelihood of another long weekend in store.

