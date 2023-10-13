Sheikh Abdullah and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discuss Gaza-Israel war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has called for de-escalation efforts in the region amid the Gaza-Israel war.

Sheikh Abdullah made the remarks during a call with Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on Friday.

The two reviewed the implications of the current crisis and explored ways to support de-escalation and prevent further tension and instability in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that extremism, hatred and escalation of violence were a threat to the future stability of the region, as well as the hopes and aspirations of its people for sustainable development and security.

He also held a call with Retno Marsudi, Indonesia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Friday, during which they discussed efforts to end extremism, violence and the escalating tension in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the significance of co-ordinating and unifying regional and international efforts.

In a phone call with Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, the two diplomats discussed the humanitarian fallout of the Israel-Gaza crisis and efforts to provide a safe air route to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to civilians.

The death toll resulting from days of fierce fighting is approaching 2,500.

An Israeli military spokesman confirmed the number of deaths in Israel had reached 1,200, with more than 2,700 wounded, while the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to about 1,200 people, a representative for the Health Ministry in Gaza said.

More than 338,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

The calls between Sheikh Abdullah and top diplomats came on the same day that the UAE announced a new campaign to send humanitarian relief to Palestinians in Gaza.

The “Compassion for Gaza” campaign will open centres in Abu Dhabi to collect humanitarian relief packages by working with charitable organisations, volunteer centres and the private sector.

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority will launch the campaign on Sunday at the Abu Dhabi Ports Hall in Mina Zayed from 9am to 4pm.

It will then be expanded to other emirates at a later date.

President Sheikh Mohamed this week also directed $20 million in aid for the Palestinian people.

The UAE will provide food, hygiene materials and health supplies to Palestinian children and families affected by the continuing Israel-Gaza war.

