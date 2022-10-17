UAE rejects 'racist' comments by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

The UAE has rejected a racist statement by Josep Borrell, high representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, state news agency Wam has reported.

The UAE says the statement made by Mr Borrell at the inauguration of the new European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Belgium, was "inappropriate and discriminatory".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation expressed its rejection ofhis remarks, calling them racist and saying they contribute to a worsening climate of intolerance and discrimination worldwide.

The ministry, represented by the director of the European Affairs Department, Mohamed AlShehi, and the deputy assistant minister of political affairs, Reem Ketait, summoned Emil Paulsen, acting head of mission at the EU delegation to the UAE.

Mr Borrell's office was asked to provide a written explanation of his hurtful and discriminatory comments.

The remarks are a disappointing development that comes at a time when all parties are aware of the importance of respect for other religions, cultures, and ethnic groups, as well as values such as pluralism, coexistence and tolerance, Wam reported.