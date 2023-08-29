Bangladeshi, Indian and Dutch winners scoop Dh100,000 Big Ticket prize

Three UAE residents are celebrating after winning Dh100,000 each in the weekly Big Ticket e-draw.

The group of men, from Bangladesh, India and the Netherlands, spoke about their joy and how they planned to spend the money.

Dubai resident Nikhilchandra Shah, 52, who has been entering the draw for the past two years with seven of his friends, said he was overjoyed when he received the call.

"I am so happy, I am in shock. I didn't expect to win today," the Indian national said.

The first thing he plans to do is celebrate with his friends and engage in charitable activities.

Nikhilchandra Shah, 52, entered the draw with seven of his friends. Photo: Big Ticket

Also celebrating is Sagir Ahamed Islam Ahamed, a 36-year-old Bangladeshi who lives in Fujairah.

The pharmacy cashier says he has been entering the draw for the past eight months with a group of 15 people, and he would travel from Fujairah to the Big Ticket store at Abu Dhabi International Airport to purchase a ticket.

However, this is the first time they have bought a ticket under Sagir's name.

Abu Dhabi resident Pieter de Ridder, 37, also scooped Dh100,000 in the weekly e-draw. Photo: Big Ticket

"I am so happy. I think I brought luck to my friends," he said, adding that he hopes he will receive another call on September 3 and win the Dh20 million jackpot.

Abu Dhabi resident Pieter de Ridder, 37, also took home Dh100,000.

The Dutch ship engineer said it was his second time participating in the draw. "I am happy about my win. This is the second time participating in Big Ticket, and I want to advise everyone to try it. Big Ticket is real and it's a great opportunity," he said.

Kuwait-based Rajeeb Rahman, 32, also took home Dh100,000 after participating in the draw for the past two years with nine of his friends.

Read more Big Ticket winner: Turkish expat scoops Dh15m with his first purchase

All four were winners in the competition's weekly e-draw section, which takes place in addition to the monthly Big Ticket raffle.

The Big Ticket was established in 1992 with an initial first prize of Dh35 million.

Earlier this month, Dubai resident Sakil Khan won and shared the Dh15 million jackpot with 14 friends.

UAE Big Ticket winners – in pictures