Dubai IT worker to share Dh15m Big Ticket jackpot with 14 friends

The UAE's Big Ticket raffle has made 15 new millionaires in one night, thanks to some birthday luck.

Dubai resident Sakil Khan shared the Dh15 million jackpot from Thursday's latest monthly draw with 14 friends.

The Indian citizen, who works as an engineering co-ordinator at an IT company, plans to clear his debts and start a business with his slice of the fortune.

He picked out the winning numbers on his birthday, securing a special gift he will never forget.

The group have been taking part in the long-running draw since 2015.

“Usually, I select raffle ticket numbers randomly,” he said.

“This time, though, I purchased the tickets on my birthday and really thought hard about the numbers I chose.”

In the driving seat

Mintu Chandra won the keys to a brand new Jeep Wrangler. Photo: Big Ticket

Mintu Chandra won the keys to a brand new Jeep Wrangler. Photo: Big Ticket

It also proved a memorable night for Mintu Chandra, a Bangladeshi citizen who lives in Al Ain, who was the latest winner in the separate Jeep Series draw.

“When I found out I won, I could hardly believe it,” said Mr Chandra, who works at a hair salon and is now the proud owner of a brand new Jeep Wrangler.

“My brother was the one who first shared the news with me and – along with a group of my friends – verified the win through the Big Ticket website.

“This has been the happiest moment for me – and for my wife and two children, who were so excited to hear I won.”

The raffle has been transforming lives since its inception in 1992.

Live draws are held every month with the mega Dh15 million top prize and further cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh100,000.

