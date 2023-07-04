Indian accountant in UAE scoops Dh15m Big Ticket win

An Indian resident in Umm Al Quwain is celebrating a life-changing Dh15m lottery win – after eight years of trying his luck.

Mohamed Ali Moideen is ready to share the wealth after securing the UAE's Big Ticket jackpot in Monday's monthly draw.

The delighted winner, who has lived in the Emirates for 32 years, purchased the ticket along with 10 family members and friends.

The accountant at a construction company is now ready to lay down firm foundations for the future and start up his own business with his share of the cash.

Mr Moideen spent several years driving from his home to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain airports to buy tickets in the hope of success.

He switched to buying tickets online three years ago, never giving up hope that his fortunes would change.

One memorable phone call later, he and his fellow players are the country's newest millionaires.

“Congratulations once again to our Big Ticket Dh15 million grand prize winner and to all the other winners,” the organisers said on Monday.

The long-standing lottery draw has been transforming lives since its inception in 1992.

Live draws are held every month with the mega Dh15 million top prize and further cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh100,000.

July's Big Ticket proved particularly fruitful for Indians, with seven of the eight winners hailing from the South Asian country.

