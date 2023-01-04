Big Ticket winner: Bangladeshi driver in Al Ain scoops Dh35 million in first draw of 2023

A Bangladeshi driver has scooped the largest Big Ticket draw and will walk away with Dh35 million after claiming the Series 247 prize in Any Dhabi.

Mohammed Rayful from Al Ain won the grand prize after nine years of buying tickets.

He bought the winning ticket number 043678 on December 10.

The pick-up driver will be sharing his winnings with a group of 20 friends. The top prize of Dh35 million was the largest in the competition’s history, with tickets costing Dh500 each.

Established in 1992, Big Ticket has an initial first prize of Dh1 million.

Meanwhile, another competition winner of the weekly prize draw of gold has been announced.

A lucky Indian engineer claimed the first weekly Big Ticket draw of 2023 by winning one kilogram of 24-carat gold.

Karamangattil Krishnakumar, who lives in Ras Al Khaimah, has been in the UAE since 1994 and bought tickets for the competition for three years.

The electronic prize draw made in Abu Dhabi announced the first prize winners of the New Year, after weekly e-draws throughout December offered an opportunity to win a kilogram of gold every week.

Mr Krishnakumar won the prize with the winning ticket number of 545021.

