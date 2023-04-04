Abu Dhabi Big Ticket winner: Indian man hopes to start a business with Dh20m grand prize

Apr 04, 2023
An Indian man who won a Dh20 million ($5.45 million) grand prize in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket hopes to use the money to start his own business.

Arun Kumar Vatakke Koroth was on Monday declared the winner during the raffle draw that was streamed live.

"When Big Ticket’s representatives first tried to inform Arun about his big win, he couldn’t believe that on just his second try he was named the sole winner of the Dh20 million grand prize," organisers of the draw said in a press release.

"Overjoyed, Arun says he will finally be able to have his dream become a reality by investing a large sum of his winnings into starting his own business in his home country."

There is still a Dh15 million prize up for grabs during the May live draw.

Ten other prizes are also still available, including the Dh100,000 second prize, Dh90,000 third prize and Dh80,000 fourth prize.

The draw has been taking place since 1992 and has helped thousands of people boost their finances enormously.

April 04, 2023
