Abu Dhabi Big Ticket launches search for missing Dh100,000 winners

The organisers of the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw have launched a search for two winners who have so far failed to claim their cash prizes.

Ajith Kumar, with ticket number 279888, and Mohammed Hanif, with ticket number 262224, each won Dh100,000 ($27,229) in the weekly draw held on July 1.

The Big Ticket organisers said they have not been able to reach either winner "despite great efforts" and have appealed to the public to help find them.

Anyone who knows either person can contact Big Ticket at help@bigticket.ae. Organisers have confirmed that there is no time limit for winners to claim their prize.

The third winner of Dh100,000 in the same draw was Qurat Ul Ain, a Pakistani housewife. She bought her ticket on the day of Eid Al Adha, taking advantage of the special promotion to buy two tickets and get two free. Organisers said she won the prize with one of her free tickets.

She said that she plans to save half of the cash prize for her son's education and send the other half to Pakistan to support her husband's parents.

There were 20 winners in the same e-draw, who each won Dh20,000.

The Big Ticket was established in 1992 with an initial first prize of Dh1 million.

Live draws are held every month with the mega Dh15 million top prize and further cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh100,000.

Last week, Indian Umm Al Quwain resident Mohamed Ali Moideen, won a life-changing Dh15 million in the draw, after eight years of trying his luck.

He spent several years driving from his home to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain airports to buy tickets in the hope of success, before three years ago switching to buying tickets online.