Big Ticket winner: Indian scoops Dh15m jackpot after trying luck at Abu Dhabi airport

An Indian resident has vowed to keep his feet on the ground after buying a Dh15 million winning lottery ticket while waiting to board a flight at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Pradeep Kumar and his two friends left the departure lounge and soon entered millionaires row after deciding to try their luck with the Big Ticket raffle draw before flying to India.

They made the life-changing purchase at a Big Ticket in-store counter at the airport.

Now the jet-set lifestyle is within grasp for the trio after their numbers came up in the latest live draw on Wednesday, shortly before their return trip to the Emirates.

The long-time lottery player could be forgiven for being on cloud nine, but he told organisers he is keen to keep to his regular routine for now.

When asked about his winning formula, he said that persistence paid off after continuing to buy tickets for 10 years in the hope of a change in fortune.

He said he wants to continue to live the simple life after his remarkable win.

The Big Ticket was established in 1992 with an initial first prize of Dh1 million, and is one of the most popular monthly raffles in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket — in pictures