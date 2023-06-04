Indian nurse in Abu Dhabi scoops Dh20m in Big Ticket draw

An Abu Dhabi-based nurse is planning for a brighter future after scooping Dh20 million in Saturday’s Big Ticket draw.

Indian Lovesy Mole Achamma was named the lucky winner who took home the grand prize in the “series 252" draw.

Ms Achamma, who has been in the UAE for 21 years, works at a hospital in the capital.

She said she only buys her tickets at the counter at Abu Dhabi International Airport when travelling.

She will be splitting the prize money with her brother-in-law and plans to donate a portion of her winnings to charity.

She will also spend some of the money on her children’s higher education. Her husband was in India enrolling their daughter at university when she heard she won. Her other daughter is also studying there.

The Big Ticket was established in 1992 with an initial first prize of Dh1 million and is one of the most popular monthly draws in the UAE. It has transformed the lives of countless people.

A Bangladeshi driver walked away with Dh35 million after winning the first draw of the year.

Mohammed Rayful from Al Ain won after buying tickets for nearly a decade.

Last month, an Indian resident bought a Dh15 million ($4 million) winning lottery ticket while waiting to board a flight at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Pradeep Kumar and his two friends left the departure lounge and soon entered millionaires' row after deciding to try their luck with the monthly Big Ticket raffle draw before flying to India.

Their numbers came up in a Wednesday live draw shortly before their return trip to the Emirates.

