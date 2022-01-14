Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates 10 million visitors with Dh10 entry ticket

Expo 2020 is celebrating reaching 10 million visitors with a special one-day Dh10 ticket on Sunday.

There will be a packed schedule of events, including the Republic of Korea’s national day celebrations, featuring traditional Jang-Gu drums, a Taekwondo martial arts demonstration and a special K-Pop concert.

The show will take place at the Jubilee Stage from 7.30pm, featuring artists including (G)I-dle, Stray Kids, Golden Child, PSY, Forestella and Sunmi.

DJ Mato Blue will be on the decks at 10pm, playing deep house, funk, disco, progressive house and techno music.

Sunday will also feature the flagship event of Global Goals Week, which runs from January 15 to 22, to raise awareness of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), highlighting solutions to inspire action against issues such as gender inequality and climate change.

Global Goals for All will celebrate the progress made so far and highlight the role of individuals and communities to achieve the SDG’s aims.

The Dh10 tickets will be available to buy online or at the Expo gates from Friday.

Visitors with a season pass can enter as normal, with no additional fees.

Organisers said stringent Covid-19 protocols remain in place, including either providing proof of vaccination or a 72-hour negative PCR test.

Earlier this week, organisers unveiled a season pass finale to offer unlimited access to the event for the final three months for Dh195.

There are only 11 weekends left of the world’s fair, which opened on October 1 for six months.

The season pass finale, for adults aged 18 to 59, provides unlimited entry over the period, with 10 smart queue bookings a day for participating pavilions and attractions, which allow visitors to skip queues.

Some days will, however, require prior reservation, organisers said. Entry will be granted based on capacity on the day.

Expo's reduced weekday Dh45 ticket, valid for entry Monday to Friday, remains and comes with 10 smart queue bookings and a free PCR test.

