Expo 2020 Dubai introduces Dh195 season pass finale for the last three months

Expo 2020 Dubai has unveiled a season pass finale to offer unlimited access to the event for the final three months for only Dh195.

There are only 11 weeks left of the world’s fair, which opened on October 1 for six months.

The season pass finale, for adults aged 18 to 59, provides unlimited entry over the period, with 10 smart queue bookings a day for participating pavilions and attractions, which allow visitors to skip the waiting lines.

Some days will, however, require prior reservation, organisers said. Entry will be granted based on capacity on the day.

Expo's reduced weekday Dh45 ticket, valid for entry from Monday to Friday, remains and comes with 10 smart queue bookings.

read more Expo 2020 Dubai approaches nine million visits with 87 days to go

Children under 18, seniors over 60 and people of determination can all enter the site free of charge throughout the six-month event.

Tickets for children under 6 are only issued to visitors on arrival.

Visitors aged 18 and over must either prove they are vaccinated or have a negative PCR test obtained within the previous 72 hours.

Holders of the season finale pass are not eligible for a free PCR test, but unvaccinated visitors who buy the weekday ticket can avail of the free test at the Dubai Health Authority Expo 2020 PCR testing centre.

Expo 2020 Dubai has recorded almost nine million visits in its first three months.