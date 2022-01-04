Expo 2020 Dubai approaches nine million visits after passing halfway point

There have been almost nine million visits to Expo 2020 Dubai in the event’s first three months, organisers said on Tuesday.

A total of 8,958,132 visits were made between the start of October and December, with 47 per cent of those being made by season pass holders.

The event, which has passed the halfway mark, had 3.5 million repeat visits in the first half, with 675,000 journeys to and from the world’s fair made by Roads and Transport Authority taxis.

More than a million trips were made using the free Expo Rider bus service and more than 3.4 million users entered and left the event using Dubai Metro.

Recently, parades and other attractions that cause people to gather were suspended to slow the spread of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

“We enter a new year having built solid friendships that will enable us to drive urgent action on some of the greatest challenges facing us all,” said Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and director general of Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Our latest figures are testament to the determination and hard work of everyone involved in Expo as we pass our halfway mark.

“And with the health, safety and well-being of everyone continuing to be of the highest priority, the numbers also reflect the strength of our ongoing stringent Covid-19 safety measures, which continue to protect visitors, staff and Expo participants alike.”

Almost one third, 30 per cent, of visitors came from outside the UAE. India, Germany, France, the UK, the US, Russia and Saudi Arabia were the most common locations.

Organisers estimated that around a third of the UAE’s school population made trips to Expo, with more than 334,000 visits from pupils over the course of 41 school days.

Read More Senior US diplomat Victoria Nuland calls Expo 2020 Dubai awe-inspiring

There have also been more than 50 million virtual visits made in the first three months of the event.

Visitors were also advised at Tuesday morning’s press conference to keep an eye on social media accounts for updates about which pavilions were still closed due to rain.

The National reported on Monday how a number of pavilions were forced to temporarily close to make repairs to damage caused by the heavy rainfall in recent days.