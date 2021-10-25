Emirates arrivals get free Covid-19 PCR test with Expo 2020 Dubai ticket

Emirates Airline passengers can now obtain a free PCR test on arrival at Dubai International Airport, allowing them to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

On arrival, passengers simply have to show their Expo tickets — which they can get free with their airline tickets — to airline staff to avail of the free service.

The testing lounge is situated a short distance before the immigration hall and no booking is required prior to taking the test.

The service is aimed at passengers who are not vaccinated, or wish to get tested as a precaution. To enter Expo 2020, visitors must show either a Covid-19 vaccine certificate or a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours earlier at the world's fair gates.

While there is a dedicated testing centre on site for visitors — with results usually returned within four hours — organisers have urged people to come to the event prepared.

When flying on an Emirates flight between October 1 and March, 31, 2022, each passenger can get a free day pass to the Expo 2020 site.

To claim your pass, just enter your details on the Emirates website under the Expo tab and the tickets will be mailed direct to the person who booked the flights.

Latest figures from Expo 2020 Dubai show the event has attracted nearly 1.5 million visits since opening day.

On Monday, Dubai Media Office tweeted that the world's fair recorded 1,471,314 visits in the first 24 days.

More than three weeks into the six-month event, tourists and UAE residents have flocked to the sprawling Dubai South site to enjoy the pavilions, parks, restaurants and live shows.

Weekends have proved popular with families and, as the weather continues to cool, more visitors are expected to flood through the gates.

Do visitors need both proof of vaccination and a negative PCR test to visit Expo 2020 Dubai?

No, visitors only need to show either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

How do visitors show proof of vaccination?

Residents who live in the UAE can use the Al Hosn app.

Visitors to the UAE are also encouraged to download the app and add their international vaccine certificate details and unified identification number, which is issued on arrival in the country.

Expo 2020 Dubai will also permit tourists to show vaccination certificates issued by their national governments.

Do residents need to show their Al Hosn app or can they use vaccination certificates issued by UAE health authorities?

Certificates will be accepted as proof of vaccination.

Do vaccination and PCR certificates need to be digital or can visitors use paper copies?

Paper certificates will be accepted.

What types of vaccines will be recognised?

If the vaccine is recognised in the visitor's country, and they have been issued with a certificate, then Expo 2020 Dubai will accept it.

