Abu Dhabi rules: how to verify international vaccine certificates to enter public places

Churchgoers in Abu Dhabi register before receiving a Covid-19 vaccine at the weekend. (St Joseph Church)

Abu Dhabi authorities have announced how visitors to the capital who were vaccinated against Covid-19 abroad can gain entry to public places after new safety restrictions are introduced this month.

The emirate's Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has set out a step-by-step guide to ensure a person's inoculation status is added to Al Hosn, the UAE's vaccination and contact tracing app.

From Friday, Abu Dhabi will only allow vaccinated people to enter some public places, including restaurants, cafes, malls and shops.

The list also includes gyms, sports centres, health clubs, resorts, museums, galleries and theme parks, as well as universities, colleges, nurseries and schools.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced the process for verifying international vaccination certificates for visitors to Abu Dhabi emirate. pic.twitter.com/Xct3xP7SBs — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 14, 2021

International travellers can make sure they can gain entry to the list of venues by carrying out the following steps:

1. Before departure, visitors need to register in the "register arrivals" section of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) app.

2. Complete the register arrivals form and upload an international vaccination certificate. Visitors will receive a text message that includes a link to download Al Hosn app.

3. On arrival in Abu Dhabi, visitors will receive a unified identification number (UID) either at the airport or through the ICA app or website.

4. Visitors will need to download and register on Al Hosn app, using the UID and phone number used for ICA registration or when taking a PCR test in the UAE.

Read more Abu Dhabi confirms entry rules for public places for vaccinated people

Abu Dhabi officials said the entry restrictions for unvaccinated people were being introduced as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

