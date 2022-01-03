K-pop acts Stray Kids, Psy, Sunmi and others to perform live at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Korea pavilion has announced the full line-up for its country day concert at Expo 2020 Dubai.

It will feature K-pop acts Stray Kids, Psy, Sunmi, GI-dle, Golden Child and Forestella who will take the stage at Jubilee Park on January 16. The gig will run from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

While ticket information will be available soon, in the meantime, here’s a preview of the acts set to perform:

Stray Kids

The eight members of K-pop band Stray Kids were chosen as the pavilion's ambassadors. The group was founded in 2017 and have released two albums, 2020’s Go Live and 2021’s Noeasy, with both hitting number one on the Korean music charts. Concert goers should expect to hear chart toppers such as Thunderous, God’s Menu and My Pace.

Psy

Psy’s 2012 smash hit Gangnam Style became the first video to reach one billion views on YouTube and peaked at No 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2018, he left his agency, YG Entertainment, after eight years and founded his own company, P Nation. In December, he announced his comeback, saying that he would release a new album in 2022, his first since 2017’s 4X2=8.

Sunmi

Once a member of the girl group Wonder Girls, Sunmi left in 2010 to pursue her studies. She returned to the music scene as a solo artist in 2013, when her debut EP Full Moon spawned number two singles 24 Hours and Full Moon. She rejoined Wonder Girls in 2015 but the group disbanded in 2017. She continues as a soloist.

GI-dle

GI-dle is a girl group founded by Cube Entertainment in 2018 and currently has five members. They’re known for being directly involved with the creation of their music, something a bit unusual for K-pop girl groups. Their 2020 album Dumdi Dumdi is the second best-selling girl group single album of all time.

Golden Child

Ten-member boy band Golden Child was created by Woollim Entertainment in 2017. The group released two studio albums, 2019’s Re-boot and 2021’s Game Changer, which peaked at number two on the Korean charts. Expect to hear songs such as Ddara, Ra Pam Pam and Burn It.

Forestella

Forestella is a crossover male quartet group formed through a singing competition called Phantom Singer 2, which was broadcast in 2017. The four members of the group auditioned individually for the show but were put together as a group, eventually naming themselves Forestella. They’re known for inventive reinterpretations of popular songs, combining traditional Korean music with rock and classic singing techniques.

Scroll below to see photos from South Korea's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai: