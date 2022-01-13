UK seeks to expand Abraham Accords through new deals and investments

The UK is interested in entering three-way joint ventures with the UAE and Israel to bolster the Abraham Accords, the leader of a British delegation visiting the Emirates to promote and expand the agreements said.

Former UK defence secretary Dr Liam Fox, who leads the UK Abraham Accords Group, met with Emirati leaders as part of a greater engagement to establish stronger links to the agreements with Israel.

Dr Fox said they discussed the possibility of members of the Federal National Council visiting the UK Parliament to take their ideas from the five-day visit forward.

“We have been talking to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed [Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation], who was his normal charming self. It’s not often you get people in public life who are as willing to answer your questions as directly as he does,” Dr Fox told The National.

Quote Both of our organisations are committed to furthering the goals of the Abraham Accords Former UK defence secretary Dr Liam Fox

“We have been speaking to investors to ask what can we do to ensure the project is successful.

“We are very interested in three-way investments and joint ventures [between the UK, the UAE and Israel].”

The UK group also signed an agreement to support, promote and expand the accords with Sharaka, a group founded by young leaders from Israel and the Gulf who are dedicated to ensuring “the vision of people-to-people peace” becomes a reality.

“Both of our organisations are committed to furthering the goals of the Abraham Accords, and promoting peace and prosperity in the Middle East,” said Dr Fox.

“We hope that through this new partnership we will make an impact beyond borders and spread the message of peace to all.”

The UK is very keen to promote the accords both at home and abroad, he said.

“It’s really important people hear the story,” added Dr Fox.

“I can’t really pay enough tribute to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and his leadership and vision to recognise this is not only great for the UAE but great for the wider region as well, because it offers a way to resolve some of the basic conflicts that have bedevilled the region.”

The Abraham Accords were signed in 2020, with the UAE and Bahrain being the first Gulf states to enter into formal diplomatic ties with Israel. The US brokered the deal.

Since then, improved relations between the countries has led to the opening of embassies as well as significant economic investment in areas such as the diamond and tech industries.