Sheikh Abdullah and Norwegian foreign minister discuss UN Security Council agenda

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has spoken with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway, Anniken Huitfeldt.

In a phone call, the two discussed co-operation and relations between the two nations

The ministers also reviewed issues related to the work of the UN Security Council.

The council is chaired by Norway this month and the UAE is a member for the 2022-2023 period.

Sheikh Abdullah and Ms Huitfeldt discussed developments amid the Covid-19 pandemic and international efforts to contain the coronavirus and contain its effects, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the bilateral relations between the two countries and their keenness to deepen strategic ties and develop co-operation.

Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE's Permanent Representative to the UN, vowed to work towards global unity and peace at a UN Security Council flag-raising ceremony last week.

She said the two-year council membership was an “honour” and the UAE would try to bridge the differences in the frequently divided body.

In a phone call last week, Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General, congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, as the UAE assumed its place on the council.